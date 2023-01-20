The Witcher 3 Next-Gen First Update Is In The Final Stages Of Development

The Witcher 3 next-gen was released over a month ago, and outside of two hotfixes released on PC, CD Projekt Red hasn't talked a lot about the first update for the new version of their massively successful open-world role-playing game. Thankfully, it seems like the developer has been hard at work these past few weeks.

Speaking on Twitter, CDPR's Global Community Director Marcin Momot confirmed the first update is in the final stages of development, and it won't take long for its release. More information on it will be coming soon.

We've been quietly working on this update for W3NG and it looks like we're at the final stages. Shouldn't be long until it comes out. We'll share more info the moment we can! In the meantime, we really appreciate your patience! https://t.co/QGWXHnDbPN — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) January 19, 2023

While the two hotfixes introduced some improvements, there are still many issues in The Witcher 3 next-gen that still need to be addressed. Console players have no option other than wait for official updates, but PC players can already have a much better experience thanks to mods that improve visuals and optimize ray tracing.

The Witcher 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide. We will keep you updated on when the first next-gen update launches as soon as possible, so stay tuned for all the latest news.

