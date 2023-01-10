The Witcher 3 Next Gen Enhanced Water Mod Introduces Significant Visual Improvements

The Witcher 3 next-gen update introduces a variety of visual improvements, but not all of them are as well realized as they should have been. Bodies of water, for example, leave something to be desired, even with ray tracing features.

The Enhanced Water mod, which can be downloaded from Nexus Mods, brings significant visual improvements to the next-gen version of the game for all bodies of water, as highlighted in the video below. The latest update to the mod, which has been released today, addresses some of the issues found in the first release, such as rain and Igni issues.

The Witcher 3 Enhanced Water mod is only one of the many mods that have been released for the next-gen update of the game. Among some of the most interesting ones released so far are mods that introduce new features, such as a first-person view, and those that attempt to improve ray tracing features and optimization.

The Witcher 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide. The additional content added to by the next-gen update will launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in the future.

Behold the dark fantasy world of the Continent like never before! This edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has been enhanced with numerous visual and technical improvements, including vastly improved level of detail, a range of community created and newly developed mods for the game, real-time ray tracing, and more — all implemented with the power of modern PCs in mind.

Trained from early childhood and mutated to gain superhuman skills, strength, and reflexes, witchers are a counterbalance to the monster-infested world in which they live.

• Gruesomely destroy foes as a professional monster hunter armed with a range of upgradeable weapons, mutating potions, and combat magic.

• Hunt down a wide variety of exotic monsters, from savage beasts prowling mountain passes to cunning supernatural predators lurking in the shadowy back alleys of densely populated cities.

• Invest your rewards to upgrade your weaponry and buy custom armor, or spend them on horse races, card games, fist fighting, and other pleasures life brings.