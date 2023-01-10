The Witcher 3 Next-Gen First-Person Mod Available Now

Remember last year's The Witcher 3 first-person mod? Well, its creator has released a new version for the recent The Witcher 3 Next-Gen update.

The "Gervant First Person" mod for CD Projekt Red's hit title added full support for first-person combat within the game, and we now have a new version. It's an interesting mod for sure that provides some more depth to the game's combat system. We're pretty sure that fans will appreciate it. Although it's an interesting mod, it does come with some limitations, as mentioned by the creator 'crthdr'.

Geralt's FP shadows do not work correctly with Ray Tracing

In rare cases it is very hard to interact with some objects in FP. You can switch to TP for interacting with these objects.

Realistic foot placement is disabled in FP.

FP is not supported for Ciri.

Boat camera is of lower quality.

Lock On Target (auto rotating camera to locked target) does not work.

Vanilla limitation: the higher FOV is the more streaming issues will occur

Those interested can give this exciting mod a spin via Nexusmods right here. As always, follow the provided installation instructions before using it. We've included a video of the mod in action in 4K resolution down below:

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen is available globally now for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. As you might have guessed, this first-person mod only works with the PC version.

Originally released for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One back in 2015, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and its expansions have since received numerous rewards. Here's what we had to say about the game upon release:

"The Witcher 3 is quite possibly one of the most fascinating video games of this decade, and perhaps even of the next. And it's not due to the graphical fidelity, which certainly raises the bar, but instead for how it presents to us a magnificent story held within. It was such that it truly engages us in a way that is perhaps distinct and very rare. I think that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will become a benchmark for how stories are told. The significance of which, might not be immediately apparent, but The Witcher 3 is a very significant video game that will continue to influence the gaming industry far beyond its initial release. This game, without a doubt, is recommended. Even if you don't like RPG's this will wow and amaze you."