The Witcher 3 RT Fidelity Mod Vastly Improves Ray-Traced Shadows And Reflections

The Witcher 3 next-gen looks amazing with ray tracing features, but the fact that they look great doesn't mean that they cannot be improved in any way. While CDPR is working on official patches, modders have been providing improvements to the experience since the update's launch last month.

The RT Fidelity mod further tweaks ray tracing features to improve visuals. While the mod does come with a performance impact, and a few issues, the improvements it brings are massive, especially for ray-traced reflections and shadows, as showcased in the two comparison screenshots below.

This mod aims to fix ray tracing and some last gen graphic options to offer the best visuals while not affecting the gameplay performance so much. This mod fixes:

Completely fixes Ray tracing shadow pop in issue (with no performance cost)

Natural cutscene lighting

Characters self shadows fix and quality improvements (cube shadows)

Torch and lantern light shadows fix and quality improvements (spot shadows)

Local shadows fix (updated resolution to max)

Better ray tracing ambient occlusion

Better RT reflections and distance improvement

Better RT Lighting (indoors and outdoors)

Better motion blur

Those looking to play The Witcher 3 with ray tracing on and better performance than in the vanilla game can download the ray tracing unofficial optimizations, which bring performance improvements with little impact on visuals.

The Witcher 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide. The additional content added to by the next-gen update will launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in the future.

Behold the dark fantasy world of the Continent like never before! This edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has been enhanced with numerous visual and technical improvements, including vastly improved level of detail, a range of community created and newly developed mods for the game, real-time ray tracing, and more — all implemented with the power of modern PCs in mind.

Trained from early childhood and mutated to gain superhuman skills, strength, and reflexes, witchers are a counterbalance to the monster-infested world in which they live.

• Gruesomely destroy foes as a professional monster hunter armed with a range of upgradeable weapons, mutating potions, and combat magic.

• Hunt down a wide variety of exotic monsters, from savage beasts prowling mountain passes to cunning supernatural predators lurking in the shadowy back alleys of densely populated cities.

• Invest your rewards to upgrade your weaponry and buy custom armor, or spend them on horse races, card games, fist fighting, and other pleasures life brings.