The Witcher 3 New Mods Improve Ambient Occlusion and Anti-Aliasing, Introduce Show Soundtrack

A couple of new The Witcher 3 mods have been released online recently, introducing some visuals improvements to the game and changing some of the soundtrack.

The first new mod is actually a Reshade preset which aims to improve ambient occlusion, introduce SMAA for improved anti-aliasing and more. You can download the preset by going here.

Elden Ring, Tales of Arise Are Part of Sony’s Taipei Game Show Lineup

This Reshade preset aims to fix the lackluster ambient occlusion in Witcher 3, while also adding SMAA for better anti-aliasing, and slight color corrections to make the graphics look clearer and less washed out.

The second new The Witcher 3 mod introduces music from the Netflix show, including the memorable Toss a Coin to your Witcher track.

This mod uses the soundtrack from the Netflix series The Witcher and replaces some of the songs from The Witcher 3 Mods can load multiple soundtracks for example:

you can change the soundtrack for

The Fields of Ard Skellig and KaerMorhenWalking Note do not change the soundtrack of the same song for example:

The Fields of Ard Skellig and The Fields of Ard Skellig

The soundtrack that was used series Netflix:

-Grosza daj wiedźminowi(Polish version)

-Toss A Coin To Your Witcher(English version)

-Her Sweet Kiss

-The End's Beginning

-The Song Of The White Wolf

-Trailer Song UNSECRET

The soundtrack that was used game The Witcher 3:

-ArdSkeligWalking "The Fields of Ard Skellig" ID:669110499,778830456

-CombatFightWhiteOrchard "White Orchard Combat" ID:22716799,163257153

-GwentSongGame "The Nightingale Extended" ID:3961972

-KaerMorhenWalking "Kaer Morhen Extended" ID:324696200,993040974

-NovigradSong "Unreleased Gwent" ID:570828551



Yesterday, it's been confirmed that The Witcher 3 on Nintendo Switch is going to receive a new update very soon. It is not yet known what this update will introduce and if it will bring visuals or performance improvements.

The Witcher 3 is now available worldwide on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.