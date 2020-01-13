The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project 11.0 New Video Shows More Enhanced Textures for Toussaint Area

A new preview video has been released today for the upcoming new version of The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project.

The new video, which can be found below, showcases more enhanced textures for the Toussaint area. The area has been added to the game through the Blood and Wine expansion which is also included in the Game of the Year edition.

A release date for the new version of The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project mod has yet to be confirmed. Creator Halk Hogan mentioned in the video's comments that this will be the last teaser for the new version, so it seems like the release date is not too far off.

Hello my friends! I apologize again for the long absence, again a harder moment in my life, but the situation is already good. 🙂 Here is a last teaser of upcoming 11.0 Update. Soon you will be able to enjoy the wonderful Toussaint like never before! Also due to the premiere of the Netflix Witcher I noticed a huge increase in the popularity of modification. This means that I will try to work harder than before.

The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project is one of the best mods ever made for The Witcher 3, introducing high-quality textures consistent with the developer's artistic vision with little to no performance impact.

The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project Mod Features Very high quality detailed textures with great sharpness and performance, without any unnecessary VRAM losses (no unnecessary big textures for small stuff) Very high quality accurate normal maps, a lot of them is baked from high poly meshes, these normals combined with detail normalmaps giving amazing look with almost any performance hit! High quality meshes with a lot of details, a lot of them are created from scratch, good optimization is preserved Better objects LODs ( Level of Detail), rendering distance of some objects are slightly increased Specially customized materials for all reworked stuff everything consistent with the original CDPR artistic vision

The Witcher 3 is now available in all regions on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.