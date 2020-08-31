The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project 12.0 Ultimate To Release On September 19th

The latest version of The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project mod is going to be released later in September.

The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project 12.0 Ultimate will be released online on September 19th, a little later than the tentative late August release window revealed by the project's creator a few weeks back. A new trailer has also been released, highlighting some more overhauled textures that will be part of the new release.

Hello! Yes, finally! Here is the release date of HDRP 12.0 Ultimate! I'm so excited to share with you all that I have been working hard on in last time. HDRP 12.0 is a next huge forward step in Witcher 3 visual look and I'm sure you will love it even more! Thank you all for amazing support and see you soon!

The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project 12.0 Ultimate is the latest version of the popular texture overhaul mod created by Halk Hogan. The mod introduces very high-quality textures that do not impact performance in any meaningful way and are fully consistent with the original artistic vision.

Very high quality detailed textures with great sharpness and performance, without any unnecessary VRAM losses (no unnecessary big textures for small stuff) Very high quality accurate normal maps, a lot of them is baked from high poly meshes, these normals combined with detail normalmaps giving amazing look with almost any performance hit! High quality meshes with a lot of details, a lot of them are created from scratch, good optimization is preserved Better objects LODs ( Level of Detail), rendering distance of some objects are slightly increased Specially customized materials for all reworked stuff everything consistent with the original CDPR artistic vision

The Witcher 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide. The HD Reworked Project 12.0 Ultimate mod will release on September 29th.