Unity 2019.3 Out Now; HDRP Now Production Ready with Real-Time Raytracing

Unity 2019.3 is out now and available for download from the Unity Store, as announced today via press release.

This is a 'Tech Stream' release, meaning that it is meant for creators who are looking for the most cutting edge technologies. A more stable 'Long-Term Support' Unity 2019.4 version is expected to hit in Spring. Brett Bibby, Vice President of Engineering at Unity Technologies, stated:

With the release of Unity 2019.3, we are continuing our focus of giving all creators the power they need to have a more optimized, stable, and pleasant, creative experience. Unity 2019.3 includes more than 260 improvements and new features focused on giving you the confidence that what you're making right now will look and perform beautifully - whether you're targeting the technologies of today or the platforms of tomorrow.

Highlights of this Unity 2019.3 release include the production-ready High Definition Render Pipeline (HDRP) and the real-time ray tracing preview, built on top of HDRP. As you may recall, Unity worked with NVIDIA to implement its RTX technologies into the engine.

As an example of what can be achieved with Unity 2019.3 (and beyond), the full short film 'The Heretic' was released. You can check it out below.

HDRP Now Production Ready - The power of control that developers need to unleash beautiful high fidelity graphics on high-end consoles and PCs is now available for all. Also available today is the full-length version of The Heretic, which is created using HDRP and off-the-shelf Unity technology. This real-time feature includes CG humans and demonstrates what’s possible right now on Unity

Universal Render Pipeline Production Ready Since Unity 2019.1 - Formerly known as the Lightweight Render Pipeline, the Universal Render Pipeline delivers beautiful graphics, scalability, and performance for the broadest array of platforms, including 2D, 3D, and AR/VR projects. New integrated Post Processing brings improved performance, and the increased light limit gives creators the power to exercise more creative freedom

Massive Evolution in 2D - A new suite of 2D tools, a dedicated 2D renderer, and features makes high-end creation more accessible by bringing new and improved production-ready workflows to teams of all sizes. A new sample project that showcases this evolution, Lost Crypt, is now available to download

Visual Effect Graph Now Production Ready - Create stunning, reusable, high-fidelity visual effects; now integrated with Shader Graph for faster creation of custom looks

Real-Time Ray Tracing Enters Preview - Built on top of HDRP, Unity’s real-time ray tracing realistically simulates how light behaves and interacts with physical materials, bringing global illumination and other effects to all types of projects, from photo-realistic to stylized