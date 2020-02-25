The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project 11.0 Releases in March; New Video Shows Amazing Improvements

The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project 11.0 has been in the works for some time now, and it will finally release next month.

Modder Halk Hogan confirmed with a new video that version 11.0 of the popular mod will be released on March 12th. The new version of the mod will not include major changes in Toussaint, but also improvements for the other regions of the game.

As you can see, I have moved the release date to March, not February as promised. Let me explain, I have recently worked a lot on modification and I mastered new techniques for reworking textures, so to bring the best quality I can do I moved the release date to March 12. I hope you will understand this. Version 11.0, in addition to major changes in Toussaint, also introduces significant improvements in other regions. Thank you for all your support and see you in Toussaint on March 12!

The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project mod introduces high-quality textures to the game which vastly improve visuals without clashing with the original vision of the game.

The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project Mod Features Very high quality detailed textures with great sharpness and performance, without any unnecessary VRAM losses (no unnecessary big textures for small stuff) Very high quality accurate normal maps, a lot of them is baked from high poly meshes, these normals combined with detail normalmaps giving amazing look with almost any performance hit! High quality meshes with a lot of details, a lot of them are created from scratch, good optimization is preserved Better objects LODs ( Level of Detail), rendering distance of some objects are slightly increased Specially customized materials for all reworked stuff everything consistent with the original CDPR artistic vision

The Witcher 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.