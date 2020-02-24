The Witcher 3 Hairworks Overhaul Mod Improves Details and Physics of Hairworks Styles and Beards

A new The Witcher 3 has been released online, bringing improvements to Hairworks styles and beards.

The new mod, Heavy Hairworks Overhaul, brings massive improvements to hairstyles and beards details and physics. The results are excellent, but it may impact performance on low-end rigs.

This mod increases the detail and physics responsiveness of all hairworks styles and beards. Optional file includes matching hair and beard textures. IMPORTANT: This mod was created primarily with quality in mind, and as such might cause slowdowns on lower-end rigs, especially during closeups to the back of Geralt's hair in cutscenes. Take this into account when using it.

























Hairworks hasn't received as many mods as other visual aspects of the game, like lighting, so the new mod is a welcome release.

The Witcher 3 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One haven't been updated in a while, but the Nintendo Switch release received the long-anticipated 3.6 update last week. The update introduced some new graphics options, which can be turned off for improved performance, as well as support for save file transfer between the Switch and the Steam / GOG release.

Update 3.6 Added touch control support.

Added save file integration with GOG, Steam and versions of the game for Switch from different regions.

Added more text languages (in selected regions).

Added more graphical options.

Added multiple performance optimizations.

Fixed various visual and functional bugs.

Various gameplay and crash fixes. While transferring The Witcher 3 saves from PC, please keep in mind: Mod-related bugs and blockers might get transferred from a modded PC game save file.

If the save file name has been changed on PC, the Switch’s Cloud Save feature won’t be able to recognize it. Additional voice-over languages, added as free DLCs in selected regions, will follow

The Witcher 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.