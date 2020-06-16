The Witcher 3 Is Free On GOG If You Own It On PlayStation 4 And Xbox One For A Limited Time

The Witcher 3 is now available for free on GOG if you own any other PC version or if you own it on consoles.

The offer, which will be available until June 23rd, will allow owners of the Steam, Origin, Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One versions of the game to receive a DRM-free copy of the game. Just download the GOG Galaxy 2.0 client, connect your platforms, and claim your copy. Unfortunately, the offer is not available for Nintendo Switch owners.

The Witcher 3 has been released five years ago on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and last year on Nintendo Switch. The game is a massive role-playing game that is considered among the finest ever released. A Game of the Year Edition is also available on all platforms, including the main game, all free DLC, and the two major expansions called Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine which add new areas, new gameplay mechanics, new enemies and much more.

The Witcher 3 is a story-driven open world RPG set in a visually stunning fantasy universe full of meaningful choices and impactful consequences. In The Witcher, you play as professional monster hunter Geralt of Rivia tasked with finding a child of prophecy in a vast open world rich with merchant cities, pirate islands, dangerous mountain passes, and forgotten caverns to explore. PLAY AS A HIGHLY TRAINED MONSTER SLAYER FOR HIRE

Trained from early childhood and mutated to gain superhuman skills, strength and reflexes, witchers are a counterbalance to the monster-infested world in which they live. Gruesomely destroy foes as a professional monster hunter armed with a range of upgradeable weapons, mutating potions and combat magic.

Hunt down a wide range of exotic monsters — from savage beasts prowling the mountain passes, to cunning supernatural predators lurking in the shadows of densely populated towns.

Invest your rewards to upgrade your weaponry and buy custom armour, or spend them away in horse races, card games, fist fighting, and other pleasures the night brings.

The Witcher 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.