The Witcher 3 Cutscene Graphics Enhanced Cranks up Graphics Settings for Cutscenes Only
A new The Witcher 3 mod that has been released online this week introduces a very useful option for those who want to enjoy the game's cutscenes at the highest possible settings without sacrificing performance.
The Witcher 3 Cutscene Graphics Enhanced mod turns up most post-processing settings to the maximum quality during cutscenes, reverting them back once the cutscene ends. This allows for settings like Depth of Field and Vignette, which can be distracting during gameplay, to be active only in cutscenes, where they look best. This is also a great mod to install for those who cannot run the game smoothly at the highest setting, but still want to watch the cutscenes at their possible best.
Enjoy eye candy during cutscenes, save FPS during gameplay!
The mod simply turns up most of the Post Processing settings to the maximum quality during cutscenes, and once the cutscene ends, reverts Post Processing to what the user had set beforehand.
This results in a performance hit only during cutscenes, where FPS won't matter much as the scene is not packed with action.
Compatible with all lighting and graphics mods to my knowledge, including tweaks and other lighting mods.
The Witcher 3 Cutscenes Graphics Enhanced mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.
Later this year, The Witcher 3 will get a brand new next-gen update on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and S, bringing new visual improvements as well as ray tracing support. The game will also include some new free DLC inspired by the Netflix show, whose season 2 will debut on December 17th.
The Witcher 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.
The Witcher: Wild Hunt is a story-driven open world RPG set in a visually stunning fantasy universe full of meaningful choices and impactful consequences. In The Witcher, you play as professional monster hunter Geralt of Rivia tasked with finding a child of prophecy in a vast open world rich with merchant cities, pirate islands, dangerous mountain passes, and forgotten caverns to explore.
