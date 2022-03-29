The Vivo X Fold Aims to Dethrone the Galaxy Z Fold 3

There is no denying that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the best phone if you are looking to try out a foldable and while we have seen a number of attempts at foldable devices in the market, nothing really manages to come close to what Samsung has to offer. However, now, the Vivo X Fold looks to dethrone the Z Fold 3, and things are looking very interesting.

The Vivo X Fold is One Compelling Foldable to Look Out For

Frequently tipster Digital Chat Station decided to show the device as well as the specs of the Vivo X Fold. Starting with the specs, you should be getting an 8-inch LTPO QHD+ OLED screen with ultra-thin glass, ultra-sonic fingerprint, 66W wired, and 50W wireless charging. Vivo is also going to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, offering some really good power to the phone.

Additionally, the Vivo X Fold is said to come with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera. You are also going to get a 12-megapixel 2x telephoto lens and a 5x 8-megapixel periscope camera. Needless to say, Vivo is not taking it slow when it comes to the camera hardware. You can have a look at the renders below.





It is safe to say that the Vivo X Fold takes a lot of design inspiration from the Galaxy Z Fold series and there is nothing wrong with it. There are also punch-hole cutouts on both screens and the renders clearly show a massive camera island on the back housing the camera along with the Zeiss and T* camera branding.

Another notable feature that one can look at the Vivo X Fold based on the renders is a switch that can be found on the ride side. It could be a latch that would lock the folding mechanism, and it also looks like the phone is going to have a faux leather back.

Vivo is going to launch the X Fold in China next month. There is no word on whether the device is going international but we will keep you posted if that becomes a reality.

Do you think Vivo has what it takes to dethrone the Galaxy Z Fold 3? Let us know in the comments below.