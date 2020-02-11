The Samsung Galaxy S20 Offers Pro Grade Filming Capability With 8K Video Shooting

Samsung has finally introduced the Galaxy S20 series, and needless to say, they have left us impressed once again. However, there were not a lot of surprises this time around, all thanks to the torrent of leaks we have experienced over the last couple of months. With that said, not everything was leaked right away.

As it turns out, Samsung had a few tricks up their sleeves. The Galaxy S20 series is capable of recording videos at 8K. Yes, you have heard it right. With the S20 series, you are going to get pro-grade filming capability and you will be able to shoot at 8K. According to the official information, all 5 devices will be able to record 8K at 24 frames per second for the best cinematic experience.

The Galaxy S20 Infographics Shed Light on the Specifications of the Devices

The Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 5G, and S20 5G+ will be using the 64-megapixel secondary sensor, while the S20 Ultra 5G will be using the 108-megapixel main sensor for the recording. However, this will not be HDR10+ compatible.

You can read the official snippet below.

Pro-Grade Filming Capability: The Galaxy S20 offers stunning 8K video shooting, so users can capture their world in true-to-life color and quality. When you are done shooting, stream your video to a Samsung QLED 8K and enjoy its best-in-class viewing experience3 or grab a still from an 8K video and turn it into a high-res photo. And, even the bumpiest videos look like they were shot using an action cam, thanks to Super Steady and its anti-rolling stabilization and AI motion analysis.

All the beloved features that we have come to expect from Samsung are still there. The pro mode for photos is already there, but you also have Pro Video Mode that will allow you to control different aspects of the video you are shooting. For instance, you will be able to control aspects such as white balance, ISO, shutter speed, focus, as well as more in your videos, and that too, on the fly. This is extremely convenient as you will be able to have more granular control over your videos, and that too, without any issues.