The Razer Kishi V2 is the Only Controller You Need for Your Android Phone

Razer has lifted the curtains off the Razer Kishi V2, a follow-up to one of the best Android controllers we have looked at in the past. After two years, the Kishi V2 is finally official and now features an updated design to have better smartphone compatibility along with a number of cool new features, at the same time.

Razer Kishi V2 is Perhaps the Best Controller for Android Smartphones with a Ton of Features

The Razer Kishi V2 is an impressive controller and you can check out the specifications below.

Specification Razer Kishi V2 Dimensions & Weight 220 x 117 x 47mm

284g Inputs Two analog thumbsticks with clickable buttons (L3/R3)

One mechanical D-pad

ABXY face buttons

Two triggers (L2/R2)

Two bumpers (L1/R1)

Two programmable multifunction buttons (M1/M2)

Menu and Options buttons

Share button (requires Razer Nexus) Ports USB-C plug for phone connection

USB-C port for passthrough charging only

Charging indicator light Compatibility Android 9 Pie or higher is required for full functionality

Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+/S10/S10+/S20 Series/ S21 Series/S22 Series/Note 8/Note 9/Note 10/Note 10+

Google Pixel 2/2 XL/3/3XL/4/4XL/ 5 Series/ 6 Series

Razer Phone 1 and Razer Phone 2

Just like the original Kishi, the Razer Kishi V2 has a telescopic bridge that expands to accommodate most of the Android smartphones available on the market, and the bridge itself does not wobble, either. It does have a larger footprint this time around, so it can easily accommodate phones like the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Additionally, Razer has said that users can remove the included rubber inserts if they want to use large phones with a case. This easily makes the Kishi V2 the best Android game controller from Razer, at least as far as compatibility is concerned.

In addition to that, the Razer Kishi V2 also brings a number of improvements on other fronts. For instance, the Razer Kishi V2 uses the same microswitch buttons and d-pad technology that is found on Razer's award-winning Wolverine V2 console controller. This means that users would actually get a number of advantages in terms of the actuation, responsiveness, as well as comfort, and tactile feedback.





The Razer Kishi V2 also comes with two programmable multifunction buttons that are next to the triggers that users can use to replicate other buttons on the controller so you can have a better advantage.

Furthermore, Razer Kishi V2 also has a better has better ergonomics in terms of textured hand grips, better button placement, as well as new materials that will offer gamers a better experience.

As far as the software is concerned, Razer has integrated the Kishi V2 with the Razer Nexus app and that should provide a “more cohesive and powerful experience.” The Razer Nexus app offers an “in-depth catalog to help players discover Android games with controller support. It also includes advanced customization functionality for the Kishi V2 controller, including remapping the multifunction buttons and updating the firmware.”

Last but not the least, the Razer Nexus app also enables integrated live streaming to Facebook and YouTube and even allows players to capture videos and screenshots of their gameplay. The app will be available to download through Google Play Store.

The new Razer Kishi V2 goes on sale at $99.99 starting today and will be released through Razer's website along with other outlets. It is worth noting that the Kishi V2 is not compatible with iPhones, butthe company does plan on releasing one with the Lightning connector soon, but the company has not shared a timeline at the moment.