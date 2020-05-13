The PlayStation 5 Is A “Remarkably Balanced Device”, Epic CEO Says; Storage Architecture Is So Far Ahead That It Will “Help Drive Future PCs”

The PlayStation 5 is a remarkably balanced device, and its storage architecture will help drive future PCs, according to Epic boss Tim Sweeny.

Following the announcement of the Unreal Engine 5 and the showing of the impressive tech demo, as reported by The Verge, Tim Sweeny commented on the next-gen console from Sony, saying that it is a remarkably balanced device, with an "immense amount of GPU power, but also multi-order bandwidth increase in storage management" that is going to be absolutely critical. Sweeny highlighted how impressive it is for the console to render a world that might be tens of gigabytes in size almost instantaneously.

The console's storage architecture, Sweeny added, is far ahead of anything that is available right now on PC, and it will help drive future PCs.

The storage architecture on the PS5 is far ahead of anything you can buy on anything on PC for any amount of money right now. It’s going to help drive future PCs. [The PC market is] going to see this thing ship and say, ‘Oh wow, SSDs are going to need to catch up with this.

Despite more developers and industry personalities talking at length about the PlayStation 5, Sony has yet to reveal the console's design and go a little more in-depth regarding its features. A release date has yet to be confirmed, but it seems like the console is still on track for a Holiday 2020 release, despite the issues that have arisen with the current pandemic.

Regarding the launch of PlayStation 5, although factors such as employees working from home and restrictions on international travel have presented some challenges in regards to part of the testing process and the qualification of production lines, development is progressing with the launch of the console scheduled for the 2020 holiday season.

The PlayStation 5 launches later this year worldwide.