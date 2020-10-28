The PlayStation 5 Global Launch Ad Has Been Shared Online

The PlayStation 5 global launch ad has been released online today.

In a new post on the Official PlayStation Blog, Eric Lempel, Senior Vice President of PlayStation Worldwide Marketing, detailed the spot, which is centered around the idea of exploration.

For launch, our goal has always been to create a spot that feels epic and iconic; a spot that truly celebrates our desire to push the boundaries of what is possible and evokes the excitement that you will have through the unique experiences made possible with PlayStation 5.

The theme of the spot is centered around the idea of exploration. There is a desire in all of us to explore and discover new possibilities, whether it’s in gaming, or in our everyday lives. We all want to go to places we’ve never been, see what’s never been seen. We tell the story by paying homage to explorers of the past who stood on the threshold of the unknown and pushed past their limits to achieve the extraordinary.