The Outer Worlds On Nintendo Switch Looks Impressive In New Footage
New The Outer Worlds Nintendo Switch gameplay footage emerged online, finally giving us a good look at this version of the game.
The new footage, shared by Kazuki Henjin, does look rough, compared to the other versions of the game, but it does look somewhat impressive, considering the hardware it is running on. The game is also set to receive a day one patch that will improve texture quality, so things should look better when The Outer Worlds officially releases tomorrow.
The Outer Worlds offers pretty much everything one would expect from a role-playing game developed by Obsidian, making for a great role-playing game experience, even with a few flaws.
The Outer Worlds is pretty much exactly what you'd expect from Obsidian. The first-person action RPG features a great setting, fantastic writing and remarkable, complex characters to meet. The moment-to-moment gameplay isn't as exciting, though, failing to measure up with the best in the genre. Still, there's plenty to like here as long as you know what you're getting into, not to mention the potential for a sequel to be much better, particularly if the developers had a higher budget to work with.
