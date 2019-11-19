The Outer Worlds 1.1 Patch Introduces Font Size Toggle And More

A new patch is now live for The Outer Worlds on all platforms, introducing fixes and improvements to the game.

The 1.1 patch addresses some of the top community requests, such as crashing issues and font size. The introduction of a toggle for font size will now allow players to customize the text size for cutscenes, conversations and more.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order First Update Live On PC; Fixes Stuttering Issues And More

Top Community Requests: The game crashing at a specific point when the player has reached Tartarus has been resolved

Toggle to increase the font size (found in the UI tab under Settings). Increases font for conversation text, cinematic subtitles, bark subtitles, and terminal text.

A few other audio, design and quests issues have been fixed. You can find the full The Outer Worlds 1.1 patch notes below.

Audio Players will no longer experience muffled sounds when playing on the PlayStation 4 Design: The Prismatic Hammer has been rebalanced and no longer incorrectly uses the level multiplier as an exponent instead of a multiplier and will no longer do 10s of thousands of points of damage at a higher level. Now deals the damage it should have been dealing all along Quests Existing Botched companion quests will have their status reset to Active allowing the player to add them to a party when leaving the ship in order to un-botch the quests, unless the death occurred prior to unlocking the companion quest

Fix for "Radio Free Monarch" where issues would happen when talking to Nayoka while having SAM in your party General: Foliage on the Xbox One now has parity with the foliage on PlayStation 4

The achievement/trophy for "It's Not the Best Choice" will pop correctly

The Outer Worlds is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game will release early next year on Nintendo Switch.