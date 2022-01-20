The Option to Stay on iOS 14 After iOS 15 Release Was Always Temporary, Says Apple

It was reported last week that Apple stopped releasing security updates for iOS 14. The reason why security updates would be offered on older firmware was to give users a choice to stay on iOS 14. However, it seems Apple does not want users to stay on iOS 14 after all and instead wants them to upgrade to iOS 15. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple Will Not Release Any Security Updates For iOS 14, Forcing Users to Upgrade

Apple has told Ars Technica that the option to stay on iOS 14 was always meant to be temporary. Apple has essentially ended support for iOS 14 as it wants users to upgrade to the latest iOS 15 firmware. When Apple released iOS 15 to the public, the feature page on its website stated that the company would offer users a choice between different software versions in the Settings app. This was done for the people who were not ready to upgrade to the latest update.

You can update to the latest version of iOS 15 as soon as it's released for the latest features and most complete set of security updates. Or continue on iOS 14 and still get important security updates until you're ready to upgrade to the next major version.

While Apple did release security updates for iOS 14, it did not make it clear initially that the move will be permanent, The last security update for iOS 14 arrived back in October and since then, no updates have been released. Moreover, you should not wait for an update to arrive either as the only update available in the Settings for devices running iOS 14 is iOS 15.2.1.

The company is now expecting users to upgrade to the latest iOS 15 which houses all the latest security updates. iOS 15 was available for all devices that could run iOS 14. You should note that once you update to the latest iOS 15.2.1, you will have no option to downgrade to the previous build. At this point, iOS 15 is running on 72 percent of devices and since Apple is not releasing any security updates for iOS 14, users will be forced to update to the latest build.

