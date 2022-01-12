Download: iOS 15.2.1 and iPadOS 15.2.1 Released with CarPlay and Messages Fix
Apple has just released iOS 15.2.1 and iPadOS 15.2.1 updates for iPhone and iPad. These updates are available over the air for download.
In order to download the update right away, make sure you have 50% or more battery life remaining on your iPhone or iPad, then head over to Settings > General > Software Update in order to grab the update.
This update is a minor bug fix release and fixes issues with CarPlay and Messages. Needless to say that you should go ahead and download it anyway if you rely on CarPlay a lot and have been facing an issue where maps would simply freeze, forcing you to start all over again.
You have the option to install the update directly using Finder or iTunes by plugging your iPhone or iPad to your PC or Mac.
Since this is not a major update per se, we will pivot towards the over the air route for installing the software. But if you still insist on downloading the update as an IPSW file and restoring it to your device using Finder or iTunes, then that option is available to you.
Download iOS 15.2.1 and iPadOS 15.2.1 IPSW Files
You will require the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 IPSW files for clean installing the update on your devices. You can find them below:
- iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13
- iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS
- iPhone 11, iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8, iPhone 7
- iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 Plus
- 2020 iPhone SE 2
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPod touch seventh-generation
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro (5th-gen, 4th-gen, 3rd-gen, 2nd-gen, 1st-gen)
- 11-inch iPad Pro (3rd-gen, 2nd-gen, 1st-gen)
- 10.5-inch iPad Pro
- 9.7-inch iPad Pro
- iPad (5th-gen, 6th-gen, 7th-gen, 8th-gen, 9th-gen)
- iPad Air (2nd-gen, 3rd-gen, 4th-gen)
- iPad mini (4th-gen, 5th-gen, 6th-gen)
Follow the guide posted here on how to clean install:
