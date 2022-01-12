Download: iOS 15.2.1 and iPadOS 15.2.1 Released with CarPlay and Messages Fix

Apple has just released iOS 15.2.1 and iPadOS 15.2.1 updates for iPhone and iPad. These updates are available over the air for download.

You Can Download iOS 15.2.1 and iPadOS 15.2.1 Over the Air with Bug Fixes

In order to download the update right away, make sure you have 50% or more battery life remaining on your iPhone or iPad, then head over to Settings > General > Software Update in order to grab the update.

This update is a minor bug fix release and fixes issues with CarPlay and Messages. Needless to say that you should go ahead and download it anyway if you rely on CarPlay a lot and have been facing an issue where maps would simply freeze, forcing you to start all over again.

You have the option to install the update directly using Finder or iTunes by plugging your iPhone or iPad to your PC or Mac.

Since this is not a major update per se, we will pivot towards the over the air route for installing the software. But if you still insist on downloading the update as an IPSW file and restoring it to your device using Finder or iTunes, then that option is available to you.

Download iOS 15.2.1 and iPadOS 15.2.1 IPSW Files

You will require the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 IPSW files for clean installing the update on your devices. You can find them below:

iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS

iPhone 11, iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8, iPhone 7

iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 Plus

2020 iPhone SE 2

iPhone SE

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPod touch seventh-generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro (5th-gen, 4th-gen, 3rd-gen, 2nd-gen, 1st-gen)

11-inch iPad Pro (3rd-gen, 2nd-gen, 1st-gen)

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad (5th-gen, 6th-gen, 7th-gen, 8th-gen, 9th-gen)

iPad Air (2nd-gen, 3rd-gen, 4th-gen)

iPad mini (4th-gen, 5th-gen, 6th-gen)

Follow the guide posted here on how to clean install:

