Aside from introducing the OnePlus 8T, the company had other plans for us at the same time. For months, we have been hearing about more affordable offerings in the true wireless segment from OnePlus and they have gone ahead and done just that in the form of OnePlus Buds Z. Their most affordable true wireless earbuds that honestly have some nice tricks up their sleeve.

The OnePlus Buds Z Only Cost $45.99, Have Fast Charging, and 20-Hour Battery Life

Now given the price tag, you have to understand that the Buds Z do not offer any active noise cancellation but the company does ship them with environmental noise cancellation, which was also featured in the OnePlus Buds. You are getting the full-ear design which the originals lacked, so you should be getting a better fit overall.

OnePlus 8T Goes Official with Snapdragon 865, 120Hz FHD+ Display and a Quad-Camera Setup

OnePlus has claimed that with the OnePlus Buds Z, you can get up to 5 hours of continuous listening and if you add in the additional battery from the charging case, you can go up to 20 hours of total playback from a single charge. Which is a step down from the original, and putting your buds in the case for just 10 minutes can provide you with up to 3 hours of additional listening time.

The OnePlus Buds Z also bring better water resistance, as these offer IP55 rating and they should be able to withstand more rigorous tasks as compared to the originals. They do support Quick Pair, Quick Switch, and a number of other useful features.

As far as the pricing and availability are concerned, the OnePlus Buds Z are going to cost $45.99 in the U.S. and $69.99 in Canada. You will also be able to grab a special Steve Harrington design which is going to cost you $59.99 in the U.S. and $84.99 in Canada and will be exclusive to OnePlus store. As for the standard colours, you are getting silver and white. So, for fans of black, there is nothing that OnePlus is offering,