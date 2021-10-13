OnePlus Buds Z2 Are Affordable Buds with Better Performance

Aside from the OnePlus 9RT, the company has also announced the OnePlus Buds Z2. A new addition to their true-wireless roster. These are supposedly better than the first generation of Z buds in several ways.

As far as the looks are concerned, both the Z and Z2 ook a lot like the predecessor. You are still getting access to the long-stalked silicone tips, but now with a few smoothed-out edges on the body. You are still getting black or white options.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 Boast Significant Improvements Over the Original Albeit with the Same Design

However, the OnePlus Buds Z2 does bring some internal impvoements. The new buds now have three microphones. The three microphones help the buds with active noise reduction. Latency has also been tuned to be under 100ms, which should help gamers and those who like to consume media on their device.

With the new buds, you are also looking at slightly larger 11m drivers, although they are still smaller than some in the competing market. You are also getting access to transparency mode, which will allow ambient noise to pass through to the listener.

Other changes include better battery life. The company claims that the OnePlus Buds Z2 will deliver a total battery run time of 38 hours with top-ups from the case. If you are using active noise reduction, this drops to 27 hours. They are also packing IP55 rating and have Bluetooth 5.2 support.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 will start at 499 yuan (~77) in China and are going on presale today. General availability will start from 19th October, but there is no word on international availability.