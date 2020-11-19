The Nioh Collection New Video Highlights Massively Faster Load Times On PlayStation 5

A new The Nioh Collection gameplay video has been shared online, showcasing the improved load times over the original PlayStation 4 releases.

The new video, which has been shared by the Nioh series official Twitter profile, is accompanied by the confirmation that loading after dying is pretty much instant, as the slight delay is due to the loading screen.

The Nioh Collection will include the two entries in the series complete with all DLC. Both games will support 4K resolution and up to 120 FPS gameplay.

For everyone that recently purchased the PlayStation 5 console, you will be able to experience the complete Nioh 2 adventure in Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition, along with a remastered version of the first entry in the series: Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition. If you would like all of this content in one convenient place, we have the perfect title for all of your Nioh needs. Get ready to relive the entire series with all DLC included for both titles in The Nioh Collection for PlayStation 5. All of the titles available on PlayStation 5 will support 4K resolution for crystal clear visuals, up to 120 FPS gameplay for silky smooth combat, ultra-fast load times and the ability to transfer your data from the PS4 versions to pick up your journey right where you left off.

The Nioh Collection releases on February 5th worldwide. Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition will release on the same day on PlayStation 4 and PC as well.