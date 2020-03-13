The Meta U is a Passive NUC that Features Intel’s Whiskey Lake Processor

The French start-up Bleujour has listed its new Meta U PCs, which are not only compact but feature a passively cooled Intel CPU. The Meta U's casing is created out of a single big slab of aluminum which acts as the unit's heatsink for ultra-quiet operation. The Meta U also features no fans or moving parts which makes this NUC perfect for office work, seeing as with no fans this NUC will be very quiet.

The French start-up Bleujor has announced the Meta U PCs, an Intel NUC which features Intel's Whiskey Lake processor

This NUC has no moving parts and its low power-internals, make these NUCs perfect for dusty environments. The Meta U is also ideal for 24-hour operation, and this is due to the NUC being built out of a single slab of aluminum. This NUC provides this durability that this NUC offer has no fans installed.

Bleujour claims that these systems are easily upgradable. In the default configuration, these systems offer a power connector, two HDMI 2.0 ports, two COM ports, Gigabit Ethernet, three USB 3.1 ports, and a single USB 2.0 port. This NUC also features WiFi connectivity.

A wide array of NUC Elements configurations are available, ranging from a dual-core Celeron setup up to a quad-core Intel Core i7-8665U Whisky Lake processor. This processor is also paired with 8 GB of DDR3 RAM.

The CPU options are a bit interesting though since Intel has started the discontinuation of the Whiskey Lake NUCs. Intel recently sent out a product change notification surrounding a number of its Whiskey Lake NUCs, which the company is phasing out over the coming weeks. According to Intel, the last NUC units that features Intel's Whiskey Lake processors. Intel's discontinued NUCs are based on Intel's i5 and i7 processors.

The transition was set to start on March 1st, with retailers expected to place their final order before April 30th, also distributors won't be able to return to units after this date and expected to ship ou the last inventory before July 2nd. No word on U.S. pricing or availability, though Bleujour includes a 3-year warranty as standard.