The Medium Full PC Requirements Revealed, RTX 3080 Needed for 4K/30fps and Ray Tracing
The complete PC requirements have been revealed for Bloober Team’s upcoming horror game The Medium, and you’re going to need a pretty beefy rig if you want to see the game at its best – a RTX 3080 is going to be required for 4K/60fps and ray tracing. Really, the game is pretty demanding across the board, with 1440p/30ps and no ray tracing requiring an RTX 2060 Super or Radeon 5700 XT. Check out the full requirements below, but first, here’s a new video showing off The Medium’s unique dual-worlds gameplay.
Here are your PC requirements for The Medium:
Minimum
- Performance: 1080p/30fps
- Graphic Settings: Low Preset
- GeForce Card: GTX 1650 Super or GTX 1060
- AMD Card: AMD R9 390x
- CPU: Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5
- Memory: 8 GB
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit, DX11
- Storage: 50 GB HDD
Recommended
- Performance: 1080p/30fsp
- Graphic Settings: Medium Preset
- GeForce Card: GTX 1060 Super
- AMD Card: AMD RX 5600XT 6 GB
- CPU: Intel Core i5-9600 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700 X
- Memory: 16 GB
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit, DX11
- Storage: 50 GB SSD
High
- Performance: 1440p/30fps
- Graphic Settings: High Preset
- GeForce Card: RTX 2060 Super
- AMD Card: AMD 5700 XT
- CPU: Intel Core i5-9600 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700 X
- Memory: 16 GB
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit, DX11
- Storage: 50 GB SSD
Ultra
- Performance: 2160p/30fps
- Graphic Settings: High Preset
- GeForce Card: RTX 2080 8GB or RTX 3060 Ti
- AMD Card: AMD RX 6800 16 GB
- CPU: Intel Core i7-9700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700 X
- Memory: 16 GB
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit, DX11
- Storage: 50 GB SSD
RT Minimum
- Performance: 1080p/30fps
- Graphic Settings: Medium Preset
- GeForce Card: RTX 2060 Super 8 GB
- AMD Card: AMD RX 6800 16 GB
- CPU: Intel Core i5-9600 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700 X
- Memory: 16 GB
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit, DX12
- Storage: 50 GB SSD
RT Recommended
- Performance: 1440p/30fps
- Graphic Settings: High Preset
- GeForce Card: RTX 3060 Ti or RTX 2080 8 GB
- AMD Card: AMD RX 6800 16 GB
- CPU: Intel Core i7-9700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700 X
- Memory: 16 GB
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit, DX12
- Storage: 50 GB SSD
RT High
- Performance: 2160p/30fps
- Graphic Settings: High Preset
- GeForce Card: RTX 3080
- AMD Card: AMD RX 6800 XT
- CPU: Intel Core i7-9700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700 X
- Memory: 16 GB
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit, DX12
- Storage: 50 GB SSD
The Medium hits PC and Xbox Series X/S on January 28. You can check out Wccftech’s recent interview with Bloober Team here.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 299
USD 249
USD 189.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter