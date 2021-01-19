The Medium Full PC Requirements Revealed, RTX 3080 Needed for 4K/30fps and Ray Tracing

The complete PC requirements have been revealed for Bloober Team’s upcoming horror game The Medium, and you’re going to need a pretty beefy rig if you want to see the game at its best – a RTX 3080 is going to be required for 4K/60fps and ray tracing. Really, the game is pretty demanding across the board, with 1440p/30ps and no ray tracing requiring an RTX 2060 Super or Radeon 5700 XT. Check out the full requirements below, but first, here’s a new video showing off The Medium’s unique dual-worlds gameplay.

Here are your PC requirements for The Medium:

Minimum

Performance: 1080p/30fps

Graphic Settings: Low Preset

GeForce Card: GTX 1650 Super or GTX 1060

AMD Card: AMD R9 390x

CPU: Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5

Memory: 8 GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit, DX11

Storage: 50 GB HDD

Recommended

Performance: 1080p/30fsp

Graphic Settings: Medium Preset

GeForce Card: GTX 1060 Super

AMD Card: AMD RX 5600XT 6 GB

CPU: Intel Core i5-9600 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700 X

Memory: 16 GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit, DX11

Storage: 50 GB SSD

High

Performance: 1440p/30fps

Graphic Settings: High Preset

GeForce Card: RTX 2060 Super

AMD Card: AMD 5700 XT

CPU: Intel Core i5-9600 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700 X

Memory: 16 GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit, DX11

Storage: 50 GB SSD

Ultra

Performance: 2160p/30fps

Graphic Settings: High Preset

GeForce Card: RTX 2080 8GB or RTX 3060 Ti

AMD Card: AMD RX 6800 16 GB

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700 X

Memory: 16 GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit, DX11

Storage: 50 GB SSD

RT Minimum

Performance: 1080p/30fps

Graphic Settings: Medium Preset

GeForce Card: RTX 2060 Super 8 GB

AMD Card: AMD RX 6800 16 GB

CPU: Intel Core i5-9600 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700 X

Memory: 16 GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit, DX12

Storage: 50 GB SSD

RT Recommended

Performance: 1440p/30fps

Graphic Settings: High Preset

GeForce Card: RTX 3060 Ti or RTX 2080 8 GB

AMD Card: AMD RX 6800 16 GB

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700 X

Memory: 16 GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit, DX12

Storage: 50 GB SSD

RT High

Performance: 2160p/30fps

Graphic Settings: High Preset

GeForce Card: RTX 3080

AMD Card: AMD RX 6800 XT

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700 X

Memory: 16 GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit, DX12

Storage: 50 GB SSD

The Medium hits PC and Xbox Series X/S on January 28. You can check out Wccftech’s recent interview with Bloober Team here.