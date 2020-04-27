The Last of Us Part II Gets a New June Release Date, Ghost of Tsushima Delayed Again

Earlier this month, Sony and Naughty Dog delayed The Last of Us Part II yet again, citing “logistic” challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic. No new release date was provided, but an Amazon listing for TLOU2 briefly listed June 26 as the game’s new release date -- the same day as another big Sony exclusive, Ghost of Tsushima. Given the Amazon leak, many speculated that Sony was planning to give GoT’s release date to TLOU2 and bump Sucker Punch’s game further on down the line. Well, surprise! That’s exactly what they’ve done.

The Last of Us Part II will now arrive on June 19, while Ghost of Tsushima will sneak our way on July 17. Sucker Punch had the following to say about their game’s (hopefully final) delay…

As you may have seen, Ghost of Tsushima is moving out just a few weeks to July 17. There have certainly been challenges in adapting to game development in a Work From Home environment, but thanks to an incredible effort by our worldwide team, Ghost is nearly ready for release... — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 July 17 (@SuckerPunchProd) April 27, 2020

There are a few finishing touches to apply and bugs to squash – so we’ll put these extra couple weeks to good use. We hope you all are staying safe. We can’t wait for you to play, and we'll have many more details on gameplay to share very soon! — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 July 17 (@SuckerPunchProd) April 27, 2020

Unfortunately, this release date announcement on the heels of a major The Last of Us Part II leak, that apparently reveals major storyline details. So be forewarned, there are major SPOILERS out there (and don’t even think about posting anything in the comments – there may be consequences if you do.)

Both The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima are excusive to the PS4. What do you think? Excited for the upcoming summer of Sony exclusives? Which game do you think will be better?