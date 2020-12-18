The Last of Us Part II Is the PlayStation Blog PlayStation 4 Game of the Year

The Last of Us Part II is the PlayStation 4 Game of the Year, according to the readers of the Official PlayStation Blog.

The game developed by Naughty Dog came ahead of other excellent games like Ghost of Tsushima, Final Fantasy VII Remake, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

GameStop Green Monday Sale Offers Deals on CoD: Black Ops Cold War, AC Valhalla, and More

In a strong year for PlayStation exclusives, PS4 Game of the Year was hotly contested. But in the end Naughty Dog’s emotionally-charged sequel clinched the Platinum. Sucker Punch’s open world samurai epic Ghost of Tsushima took Gold, Final Fantasy VII Remake Silver and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Bronze.

The PlayStation 5 Game of the Year, according to the PlayStation Blog readers, is Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The open-world game developed by Insomniac beat the Demon's Souls remake by Bluepoint Games, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and Astro's Playroom.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales made a name for itself in this year’s GOTY polls, taking home more reader-voted awards than you can shoot a web at. It even bested fellow PS5 launch titles Demon’s Souls, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Astro’s Playroom to secure the coveted Platinum Trophy for PS5 Game of the Year — congratulations, Insomniac!

The Last of Us Part II has also been awarded a Platinum Trophy for Best Soundtrack, Best Graphical Showcase, Best Accessibility Features, and Best Narrative. You can find the full details on the awards by heading over the PlayStation Blog

The Last of Us Part II released earlier this year on PlayStation 4. The game features one of the best narratives seen in recent times, but the experience is brought down by some bloating, as highlighted by Kai in his review.

The Last of Us Part II is bleak and at times leaves the player feeling hopeless as they play through one of the finest crafted pieces of gaming ever to grace a home console. This is one game that people will be talking about for a long time.

The Last of Us Part II is now available on PlayStation 4 worldwide.