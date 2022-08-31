The Last of Us Part I New Early Comparison Video Highlights Bill’s Town Visual Improvements

A new The Last of Us Part I comparison video has been shared online today, highlighting the visual improvements seen in the latest gameplay trailer.

The new video, which has been put together by Cycu1, showcases the visual changes and improvements in Bill's Town. While the changes aren't massive, the new lighting and the other improvements go a long way in improving the game's atmosphere.

The Last of Us Part I launches on PlayStation 5 on September 2nd worldwide. The game will launch on a yet-to-be-confirmed date on PC.

Experience the emotional storytelling and unforgettable characters of The Last of US, winner of over 200 Game of the Year awards. In a ravaged civilization, where infected and hardened survivors run rampant, Joel, a weary protagonist, is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie out of a military quarantine zone. However, what starts as a small job soon transforms into a brutal cross-country journey. Includes the complete The Last of Us single-player story and celebrated prequel chapter, Left Behind, which explore the events that changed the lives of Ellie and her best friend Riley forever."

All-new experience - A total overhaul of the original experience, faithfully reproduced but incorporating modernized gameplay mechanics, improved controls and expanded accessibility options. Feel immersed in improved environmental storytelling, effects, facial animations, and enhanced exploration and combat.

Rebuilt for the PlayStation 5 - Rebuilt from the ground up using Naughty Dog’s latest PS5 engine technology with advanced visual fidelity, fully integrated DualSense wireless controller features and more.