The Last of Us Part I Comparison Video Highlights Improved Facial Animations and Lighting, Changes to Infected and More

A new The Last of Us Part I comparison video has been shared online, showcasing some of the improvements featured in the upcoming remake.

The video, which has been put together by ElAnalistaDeBits, highlights the facial animations and lighting improvements as well as some of the changes made to the Infected and more. Interestingly enough, it looks like animations, in general, are very similar to those of the original, with only a few tweaks.

The Last of Us Part I, remake of the game by Naughty Dog originally released on PlayStation 3, has been rumored to be in the works for a long time before getting officially revealed on June 9th. The remake will include the Left Behind DLC but not the multiplayer mode Factions.

The Last of Us Part I launches on PlayStation 5 on September 9th and on a yet-to-be-confirmed release date on PC.