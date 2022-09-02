Menu
The Last of Us Part I New Comparison Videos Focus on Custcenes, Graphics Details

Francesco De Meo
Sep 2, 2022
The Last of Us Part I

New The Last of Us Part I comparison videos have been shared online, focusing on certain aspects of the recently released game.

Two of the new comparison videos, which have been put together by Cycu1, compare all of the cutscenes between the remake and the Remastered release in 16:9 and 21:9 aspect ratios. These videos are obviously filled with spoilers, so those who never experienced the game developed by Naughty Dog should avoid watching them.

Another comparison video shared by ElAnalistaDeBits focuses on the graphics details and compares them with those featured in the sequel, such as animations, physics, environments, and more.

The Last of Us Part I is the remake of one of the best games developed by Naughty Dog. The remake doesn't introduce any major change over the remaster, but the visual and mechanical enhancements do improve the experience quite a bit, as highlighted by Kai in his review:

Fully remade for Sony’s latest console generation, if this is the first chance a player has to experience the post-outbreak tale, it’s without a doubt the best version to play. Both visual and mechanical enhancements bring this title to life as no other Naughty Dog game has done before. However, the omission of the multiplayer component is lamented by fans of the original that cannot be overlooked for keeping The Last of Us Part I from being a perfect gaming experience.

The Last of Us Part I is now available on PlayStation 5 worldwide. The game will release on PC on a yet-to-be-confirmed date.

Experience the emotional storytelling and unforgettable characters in The Last of Us, winner of over 200 Game of the Year awards.

In a ravaged civilization, where infected and hardened survivors run rampant, Joel, a weary protagonist, is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie out of a military quarantine zone. However, what starts as a small job soon transforms into a brutal cross-country journey.

Includes the complete The Last of Us single-player story and celebrated prequel chapter, Left Behind, which explores the events that changed the lives of Ellie and her best friend Riley forever.

