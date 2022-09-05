The Last of Us Part I New Comparison Video Highlights Great Recreation of Multiple Real-World Locations

A new The Last of Us Part I comparison video has been shared online, focusing on some of the game's locations.

The new comparison video, which has been put together by ElAnalistaDeBits, highlights the great recreation of multiple real-world locations in Boston, Colorado, Salt Lake City, and Pittsburgh. The video can be found below.

TLOU Part I is the remake of the first entry in the series originally released on PlayStation 3. While the omission of the multiplayer component and the limited gameplay changes impact the experience, the PlayStation 5 remake is the best way to enjoy the game developed by Naughty Dog, as highlighted by Kai in his review:

The Last of Us Part I is a testament to how timeless this Cormac McCarthy-inspired tale is. Fully remade for Sony’s latest console generation, if this is the first chance a player has to experience the post-outbreak tale, it’s without a doubt the best version to play. Both visual and mechanical enhancements bring this title to life as no other Naughty Dog game has done before. However, the omission of the multiplayer component is lamented by fans of the original that cannot be overlooked for keeping The Last of Us Part I from being a perfect gaming experience.

The Last of Us Part I is now available on PlayStation 5 worldwide. The game will launch on PC on a yet-to-be-confirmed release date.

Experience the emotional storytelling and unforgettable characters in TLOU, winner of over 200 Game of the Year awards.

In a ravaged civilization, where infected and hardened survivors run rampant, Joel, a weary protagonist, is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie out of a military quarantine zone. However, what starts as a small job soon transforms into a brutal cross-country journey.

Includes the complete The Last of Us single-player story and celebrated prequel chapter, Left Behind, which explores the events that changed the lives of Ellie and her best friend Riley forever.