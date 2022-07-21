Menu
The Last of Us Part 1 New Gameplay Footage From Most Up-to-Date Build Leaks Online

Francesco De Meo
Jul 21, 2022
The Last of Us Part I

New The Last of Us Part 1 gameplay footage has leaked online today, providing a new look at the highly anticipated remake launching this September.

The new footage, which has been shared on Twitter by Shpeshal Nick, showcases combat, the new workbench, and more. The leaker confirmed that the footage has been recorded from the most up-to-date build of the game, so we shouldn't expect things to be much different in the final release, considering The Last of Us Part 1 is launching in a little over a month. Judging from these videos, the remake will be quite faithful to the original regarding gameplay, which is a little disappointing, considering how the series evolved with the sequel.

Shpeshal Nick also shared The Last of Us Part 1 controller layout and display modes menus, which you can check out below.

The Last of Us Part 1 launches on PlayStation 5 on September 2nd worldwide. A PC version is also in development and will release on a yet-to-be-confirmed date.

Experience the emotional storytelling and unforgettable characters of The Last of US, winner of over 200 Game of the Year awards. In a ravaged civilization, where infected and hardened survivors run rampant, Joel, a weary protagonist, is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie out of a military quarantine zone. However, what starts as a small job soon transforms into a brutal cross-country journey. Includes the complete  The Last of Us single-player story and celebrated prequel chapter, Left Behind, which explore the events that changed the lives of Ellie and her best friend Riley forever.

