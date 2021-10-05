The Kingdom Hearts Series is Coming to Switch as Cloud Versions

The final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character was revealed in a special Nintendo Direct. This new character is Sora from the Disney/Square Enix crossover series Kingdom Hearts. During the stream, it was also revealed that Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, 2.8 HD Final Chapter Prologue, and III + Re: Mind are all coming to the Nintendo Switch.

However, each one of the entries and compilations included in the collection will be played through the cloud instead of on the Nintendo Switch itself. Players will be able to purchases all 3 of the Collections in an "all-in-one" package called Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece for Cloud.

The 1.5 + 2.5 Remix Cloud Version collection includes the following titles:

Kingdom Hearts Final Mix – The action RPG that first introduced gamers to Sora and the worlds of Disney. It’s been enhanced with remastered HD visuals, improved controls, a remade soundtrack, and more!

– The action RPG that first introduced gamers to Sora and the worlds of Disney. It’s been enhanced with remastered HD visuals, improved controls, a remade soundtrack, and more! Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories – After the dramatic events of the first game, Sora, Donald, and Goofy stumble into the mysterious Castle Oblivion and an adventure that threatens one of their most precious treasures—their memories. This game augmented the original’s action RPG gameplay of the series with an innovative card battling system—it’s one of the most unique games in the series.

– After the dramatic events of the first game, Sora, Donald, and Goofy stumble into the mysterious Castle Oblivion and an adventure that threatens one of their most precious treasures—their memories. This game augmented the original’s action RPG gameplay of the series with an innovative card battling system—it’s one of the most unique games in the series. Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD Remastered Cinematics) – This story centers on Roxas, a young man with a very special connection to Sora. This release features cinematics from the original game, enhanced with additional text and remastered in HD.

– This story centers on Roxas, a young man with a very special connection to Sora. This release features cinematics from the original game, enhanced with additional text and remastered in HD. Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix – Sora, Donald, and Goofy reunite in an epic action RPG romp that takes them into some incredibly memorable – and unexpected – Disney worlds.

– Sora, Donald, and Goofy reunite in an epic action RPG romp that takes them into some incredibly memorable – and unexpected – Disney worlds. Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final Mix – This game is a prequel that focuses on three new playable characters: Terra, Ventus, and Aqua. The story of these three friends is heartfelt, emotional and has major implications on the saga.

– This game is a prequel that focuses on three new playable characters: Terra, Ventus, and Aqua. The story of these three friends is heartfelt, emotional and has major implications on the saga. Kingdom Hearts Re:Coded (HD Remastered Cinematics) – This story takes a virtual Sora, appropriately named Data Sora, into a digital world to find answers to a mysterious message. The collection features enhanced cinematics only.

Next, 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version includes the following titles:

Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD – Sora and his best friend Riku take their Mark of Mastery exams to become true keyblade wielders. It does… not go as planned.

– Sora and his best friend Riku take their Mark of Mastery exams to become true keyblade wielders. It does… not go as planned. Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep -A fragmentary passage- – This brilliantly bite-sized action RPG puts you in the pointy shoes of Aqua, who debuted in Birth by Sleep. It’s a must-play because the events of the game lead directly into the third game.

– This brilliantly bite-sized action RPG puts you in the pointy shoes of Aqua, who debuted in Birth by Sleep. It’s a must-play because the events of the game lead directly into the third game. Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover (movie) – This special movie takes you way back in the series timeline to tell the story of the Foretellers.

Finally, Kingdom Hearts III will include the titular game alongside its Re: Mind DLC expansion. In it, Sora’s battle against the forces of Darkness reaches its unforgettable climax in this adventure that takes Sora, Donald, and Goofy to brand new Disney and Pixar worlds.

No release date for the three collections has been given yet. However, the collections are currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store.