THQ Nordic Parent Company Has 118 Games in Development, 69 Are Still to be Announced

Embracer Group has been on a crazy buying spree in recent years, expanding their portfolio to include publishers like THQ Nordic, Koch Media, and Deep Silver, and countless developers including Volition, Saber Interactive, Gunfire Games, Warhorse Studios, and Coffee Stain Studios. That said, despite the talent under the Embracer umbrella, we still haven’t seen all that many notable games from the company. When will all the acquisitions pay off?

Well, apparently we’re going to be seeing a lot from the Embracer Group over the next few years. The company just released its latest earnings reports, in which they claim to have a whopping 118 games in development. 69 of those games have yet to be announced (ahem…nice). For the record, here are the games currently confirmed to be coming from Embracer Group publishers:

THQ Nordic

Aquanox Deep Descent

Biomutant

Desperados

Destroy all Humans!

Scarf

Spongebob - Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated

The Guild 3

Knights of Honor II: Sovereign

Gothic

HandyGames

A Rat´s Quest

El Hijo

One Hand Clapping

Spitlings

Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron - Extended Edition (mobile)

Townsmen VR

Endling - Extinction is Forever

Chicken Police - Paint it Red!

Pile Up!

Airhead

Deep Silver

Dead Island 2

Iron Harvest

Pathfinder: Kingmaker

Wasteland 3

Maneater

Windbound

Saints Row the Third Remastered

Ravenscourt

9 Monkeys of Shaolin

Cooking Mama Cookstar

Coffee Stain Studios

Deep Rock Galactic

Huntdown

Satisfactory

Songs of Conquest

Midnight Ghost Hunt

Milestone Srl

Ride 4

Saber Interactive

Era Combat (mobile)

I, Viking (mobile)

Plazmic (mobile)

Slototerra (mobile)

NBA 2K Playground (mobile)

WWE 2K Battlegrounds

By the way, Embracer Group has raised a further 1.6 billion for more acquisitions, so those 118 games currently in development? That’s probably just the beginning.

What upcoming Embracer Group games are you most looking forward to? What publishers and developers do you think they’ll snap up next?