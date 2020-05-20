THQ Nordic Parent Company Has 118 Games in Development, 69 Are Still to be Announced
Embracer Group has been on a crazy buying spree in recent years, expanding their portfolio to include publishers like THQ Nordic, Koch Media, and Deep Silver, and countless developers including Volition, Saber Interactive, Gunfire Games, Warhorse Studios, and Coffee Stain Studios. That said, despite the talent under the Embracer umbrella, we still haven’t seen all that many notable games from the company. When will all the acquisitions pay off?
Well, apparently we’re going to be seeing a lot from the Embracer Group over the next few years. The company just released its latest earnings reports, in which they claim to have a whopping 118 games in development. 69 of those games have yet to be announced (ahem…nice). For the record, here are the games currently confirmed to be coming from Embracer Group publishers:
THQ Nordic
- Aquanox Deep Descent
- Biomutant
- Desperados
- Destroy all Humans!
- Scarf
- Spongebob - Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated
- The Guild 3
- Knights of Honor II: Sovereign
- Gothic
HandyGames
- A Rat´s Quest
- El Hijo
- One Hand Clapping
- Spitlings
- Aces of the Luftwaffe Squadron - Extended Edition (mobile)
- Townsmen VR
- Endling - Extinction is Forever
- Chicken Police - Paint it Red!
- Pile Up!
- Airhead
Deep Silver
- Dead Island 2
- Iron Harvest
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker
- Wasteland 3
- Maneater
- Windbound
- Saints Row the Third Remastered
Ravenscourt
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin
- Cooking Mama Cookstar
Coffee Stain Studios
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Huntdown
- Satisfactory
- Songs of Conquest
- Midnight Ghost Hunt
Milestone Srl
- Ride 4
Saber Interactive
- Era Combat (mobile)
- I, Viking (mobile)
- Plazmic (mobile)
- Slototerra (mobile)
- NBA 2K Playground (mobile)
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds
By the way, Embracer Group has raised a further 1.6 billion for more acquisitions, so those 118 games currently in development? That’s probably just the beginning.
What upcoming Embracer Group games are you most looking forward to? What publishers and developers do you think they’ll snap up next?
