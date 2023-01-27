The Galaxy S23 Series is Going to Cost You More in Germany

Even though we are days away from the official reveal of the upcoming Galaxy S23 series, but we are still learning new things about the flagship. Earlier today, we reported how the new phones are going to cost the same as last year's Galaxy S22 in the U.S. at least, and now the pricing for the phones in Germany has leaked, indicating that you are going to have to pay more if you are in Germany.

Samsung decides to raise Galaxy S23 prices in Germany amidst the global economic downturn

The prices in Germany were leaked by Roland Quandt, who shared the prices of all three variants on the website, indicating that you are paying more this time around. However, if you remember, we recently talked about how Samsung will upgrade your storage for free if you preorder the device, so based on that, you can have something as a silver lining.

Samsung is not a company that usually raises prices. Still, there are a lot of factors at play, including global inflation along with other economic uncertainties that are looming over the world economy. As for how the upcoming phones are priced, you can have a look at them below.

Galaxy S23 8/128GB: 949 euros

Galaxy S23 8/256GB: 1009 euros

Galaxy S23+ 8/256GB: 1199 euros

Galaxy S23+ 8/512GB: 1319 euros

Galaxy S23 Ultra 8/256GB: 1399 euros

Galaxy S23 Ultra 12/512GB: 1579 euros

The 128 gig variant has been omitted from the Plus and Ultra variants. We don't know what the price of the 1TB variant is going to be but expect to pay a pretty penny.

The phones will be going official on 1st February later this year, and in the coming days, we will provide you with all the information on what's to come. Let us know which device you are looking to get your hands on.