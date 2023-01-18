More Galaxy S23 Marketing Material Leaks Ahead of Launch

After the official specifications of the upcoming Galaxy S23 series were leaked, we now have another leak in the form of the marketing material for the upcoming flagships from Samsung. This is nothing new, as marketing material always leaks, but this is as close as we can get to official information about the phones we have been waiting for.

The leak comes courtesy of SnoopyTech, who shared images showcasing the Galaxy S23 models in various colors.

A lot of Galaxy S23 marketing material has just leaked, showing various colors and matching watch bands for Galaxy Watch 5 series

For those interested, you can look at the lead marketing images below.

2 of 9

The marketing materials show us the Galaxy S23 in all the new colors, including the Botanic Green. Judging by the pictures, one could assume that Samsung will be releasing matching bands for the Galaxy Watch 5 series, which is always a good thing to see.

Furthermore, it was also revealed that customers in Germany would get a chance to get an upgraded storage variant of all three of the devices, provided they pre-order the phone between 1st February to 16th February.

Promo for Europe/Germany: Buy a Galaxy S23 device in a higher storage option, but pay the lower options price. pic.twitter.com/PQ2wrkOggf — SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) January 17, 2023

This definitely is an interesting promotion for anyone who is looking to get their hands on the upcoming Galaxy S23 phone.

Moving forward, you can expect a lot more leaks coming our way, considering how the phones are going to start a new trend for Android smartphones to follow. If you are looking to reserve a Galaxy S23 for yourself, you can do so by going here.

Which Galaxy S23 are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below.