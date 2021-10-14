The Galaxy S21 FE Might Not Release Next Week After All

At this point, calling the Galaxy S21 FE the myth and the legend would be apt. The device was supposed to launch back in August; then, it did not. We heard that it would land sometime in October, and we are halfway through October and still no signs of the phone. Sure, Samsung did announce the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 part 2 that is taking place in less than a week, and at first, we hoped that the phone would launch at the event, but apparently, the latest tip suggests that it might not happen. So, if that is the case, where does the Galaxy S21 FE fit?

The Galaxy S21 FE's Fate Gets More and More Confusing with Each Passing Day

The tip is coming from Ross Young, a renowned industry insider who has a solid track record of providing insider information that has always been on point. He has said that the Galaxy S21 FE might not be announced next week with shipments by the end of October. He added that the production does not start till December and how the phone will launch in January 2022 instead.

Weighing in on Samsung Unpacked Part 2, we don't think the S21 FE will be announced next week with shipments by the end of October as production doesn't start till December. We are Team January for the S21 FE launch. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 14, 2021

Of course, this does corroborate with a previous tip that suggested that the Galaxy S21 FE is indeed coming in early 2022, with the Galaxy S22 series being pushed further into next year.

It is safe to say that the news about the phone's existence has been conflicting at best. Releasing the phone next week makes the most sense since we are still in 2021, and it would help Samsung net more sales. The reason why 2022 makes little to no sense is that everyone would want a phone that is better than what last year had to offer, and releasing the S21 FE in 2022 would be a considerable risk and might not pay off either.

Whatever the case is, we will only find out about the situation at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 Part 2, so stay tuned for that and let us know your thoughts on the future of the Galaxy S21 FE.