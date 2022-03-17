The Galaxy A33 5G Goes Official with an Excellent Mid-Range Experience

Samsung has finally lifted the curtains of three Galaxy A devices. Starting with the Galaxy A33, the first phone in Samsung's pipeline, the Galaxy A33 5G is a mid-range device that is looking to bring the mid-range experience a lot better by offering a whole heap of advancements and a great overall experience.

The Galaxy A33 5G is designed to elevate Samsung's mid-range lineup as it brings some really nice updates along with better software support in the future.

The Galaxy A73 Brings Powerful Internals at a More Attainable Price

The Galaxy A33 5G is an Impressive Mid-Ranger from Samsung with a Lot to Provide

The Galaxy A33 5G comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity U display with a 90Hz refresh rate. You are also getting an in-display fingerprint sensor. Samsung is using the Exynos 1280 chipset for the A33 5G and the phone comes with either 6 or 8 gigs of RAM along with 128 or 256 gigs of storage. The device does support expandable storage, so you are good to go.

The camera setup consists of an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 48-megapixel main and a 2-megapixel depth camera with a 5-megapixel macro camera. On the front, the Galaxy A33 5G sports a 13-megapixel shooter.

The Galaxy A33 5G is also equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that now has 25W charging support. However, the device will not ship with a charger in the back. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and the phone also has an IP67 rating.

Last but not the least, the latest A33 5G runs Android 12 out of the box with support for One UI 4.1. Samsung has also confirmed that this phone will also receive 4 years of OS upgrades.

The phone is going to be available to purchase in select markets, starting April 22nd, later this year.