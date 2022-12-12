The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Series Has Been Rated For PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series is currently only available on PC and mobile devices, but it seems like the remasters of the first six entries in Square Enix's popular franchise will launch on consoles as well in the future.

As spotted by cefaluu on the Final Fantasy subreddit, the Pixel Remaster series, which was initially only rated for PC by the ESRB, is now rated for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch as well. As it will be the series' 35th anniversary on December 18th, it would make quite a bit of sense for Square Enix to celebrate it by announcing the release of these remasters on consoles.

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series, as mentioned above, includes the first six entries in the series, enhanced by improved visuals, rearranged soundtracks, and quality-of-life improvements. As I highlighted in my review, the series is a solid remastering effort that could have been much better with a few tweaks.

The first three Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters are a somewhat solid remastering effort that could have been so much better with a few tweaks. While the amazing rearranged soundtracks sound great and the balancing tweaks make the three games still feel great to play, the divisive overhauled visuals reminiscent of the 16-bit entries, technical issues like the lack of a V-Sync toggle and display settings not saving and lack of additional content found in prior remakes make these remasters a truly worthy purchase only for those who live and breathe Final Fantasy.

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series is now available for purchase on Steam as well as on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. We will let you know if these games are indeed coming to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch as soon as possible, so stay tuned for all the latest news.