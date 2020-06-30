The European Hardware Awards Have Been Announced, AMD Gets Big Wins in Both the CPU & GPU Divisions

The European Hardware Association (EHA) has officially announced its hardware winners for 2020. The European Hardware Association was founded six years ago, and between all the members, there are 400,000 articles written. This large wealth of experience makes the EHA qualified to state, which is the best hardware on sale in Europe.

The European Hardware Association has given AMD many awards for not only the Ryzen series of Processors but also their Navi 10 GPU

The AMD Ryzen 3000 series processors won the product of the year 2020 award. This is largely due to the fact that the company managed to offer brand new technologies, disruptive core counts and huge performance uplifts in almost every segment.

The Best CPU award was given to the Ryzen 9 3950X processor, and this processor deserves this praise due to not only the higher core count of sixteen and a thread count of thirty-two. Alongside the higher core count, the Ryzen 9 3950X processor has a max boost clock speed of 4.7 GHz.

The AMD Ryzen Chiplet CPU design won the 'Best New Technology' award, as it revolutionized AMD's CPUs with a brand new packaging design and has steadily allowed AMD to compete and overtake Intel's processors. This technology has evolved substantially from its initial release with Ryzen Generation 1 processor series.

The Ryzen 5 3600 receives the award in the Best Gaming product category. This chip is a fantastic processor for virtually any PC system. The lower cost, high speeds, and the overclocking ability of this processor made it highly sought after!

The CPU division isn't the only division to feature an AMD win, and the Best GPU award was given to AMD Navi 10. Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 5700 XT won the Best AMD-based graphics card. This shows just how far AMD has come in the GPU market as well, getting to the point of not only being a rival to NVIDIA but, in some aspects, outclassing the NVIDIA cards. AMD graphics cards provide not only a greater value but also still offer fantastic performance overall!

AMD also had a big win in the Best Gaming Notebook, and this award went to the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14. The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 laptop features the Ryzen 4000 mobile series of processors. The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 features either the AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS and AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS installed.