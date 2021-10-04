The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Looks Glorious With Beyond All Limits Ray Tracing, 1200 Mods and More Natural Colors In New 4K Video

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is truly a sight to behold in a new mod showcase video that has been shared online a few days ago.

The new video, shared online by German modder Digital Dreams, showcases the latest main entry in the series by Bethesda running with the 1200 mods included in the Elysium Modlist and the Beyond all Limits ray tracing preset. What makes this video look better than the previous ones put out by the German modder are the colors, which look considerably more natural in the new video.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The game will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S nexy month, on November 11th.