The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Visuals Are Truly Beyond All Limits With 1200 Mods in New 4K Video Showcase
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim looks nothing like a game released back in 2011 in a new modding showcase video that has been shared online.
The new 4K resolution showcase, which has been put together by Digital Dreams, shows the game running with over 1200 mods, including the Rudy ENB Ray Tracing beyond all limits preset. Needless to say, the game looks incredible.
The modlist used for this The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim showcase video can be found on GitHub.
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The game will make its debut on current generation consoles later this year, on November 11th.
EPIC FANTASY REBORN
The next chapter in the highly anticipated Elder Scrolls saga arrives from the makers of the 2006 and 2008 Games of the Year, Bethesda Game Studios. Skyrim reimagines and revolutionizes the open-world fantasy epic, bringing to life a complete virtual world open for you to explore any way you choose.
LIVE ANOTHER LIFE, IN ANOTHER WORLD
Play any type of character you can imagine, and do whatever you want; the legendary freedom of choice, storytelling, and adventure of The Elder Scrolls is realized like never before.
ALL NEW GRAPHICS AND GAMEPLAY ENGINE
Skyrim’s new game engine brings to life a complete virtual world with rolling clouds, rugged mountains, bustling cities, lush fields, and ancient dungeons.
YOU ARE WHAT YOU PLAY
Choose from hundreds of weapons, spells, and abilities. The new character system allows you to play any way you want and define yourself through your actions.
DRAGON RETURN
Battle ancient dragons like you’ve never seen. As Dragonborn, learn their secrets and harness their power for yourself.
