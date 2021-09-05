The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Visuals Are Truly Beyond All Limits With 1200 Mods in New 4K Video Showcase

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim looks nothing like a game released back in 2011 in a new modding showcase video that has been shared online.

The new 4K resolution showcase, which has been put together by Digital Dreams, shows the game running with over 1200 mods, including the Rudy ENB Ray Tracing beyond all limits preset. Needless to say, the game looks incredible.

The modlist used for this The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim showcase video can be found on GitHub.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The game will make its debut on current generation consoles later this year, on November 11th.