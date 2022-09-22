Menu
The Dynamic Island Saga Gets Worse on Android

Furqan Shahid
Sep 22, 2022, 07:09 AM EDT

Ever since the iPhone 14 Pro came out and everyone got a hint of Dynamic Island, we have been getting more and more renditions of it. After all, it was the feature that most people would be copying, and well, our fears have come true. After someone made a theme containing the feature, Realme decided to reach out to their community and ask them about their input on the feature and how they would like it to be implemented on future phones and now, the feature has made its way to Android via an app called dynamicSpot.

dynamicSpot is Perhaps the Best Implementation of Dynamic Island on Android

As expected, this Dynamic Island rib-off lets you access recent notifications or phone status changes through a floating island that sits on top of your screen. Once you have set it up, the app surrounds the front camera of your Android phone as Dynamic Island would work. You can actually adjust the position of this island.

Related Story
Samsung Could Fail to Meet Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 Shipment Target

I tried the app on my Galaxy S22 Ultra and even though the animations can still use some work, it worked just like the Dynamic Island would work on the iPhone 14 Pro. However, the one thing that I do really like here is that you are getting access to some really nice features and customization and if you go ahead and buy the pro version, then you will even get more features.

It is worth noting that you will need to give this all the permissions, which means that the app will be able to access and control everything on your screen. The developer, however, has noted that they don't share your information with any third party.

dynamicSpot is easily the best implementation of Dynamic Island on Android and this is surprising knowing the fact that the app is still in early access. I will be checking out the app once it actually gets better.

