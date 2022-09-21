Dynamic Island is Already Coming to Android and It Will Get Worse

For me, the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro series is the best selling point that the phones have. Even though it is largely a software feature, the way it expands and works as a control center is really good and if you are willing to have all your useful information available, you can just rely on Dynamic Island to get the job done.

A few days ago, we reported how the feature has already landed on an Android phone via a theme, and now, things are getting serious as Realme has decided to step in and make their own version of Dynamic Island, and well, it will also offer the same functionality as you get from Apple and we are not surprised.

Realme Island Could EIther be a Hit or a Very Shameful Rip Off of Apple's Dynamic Island

Realme is currently getting feedback from users for something called "Realme Island."

“Can you imagine what if Realme UI added a software trick to turn the camera cutout into a multifunctional feature? The UI around the camera hole could morph into different shapes and sizes to display incoming phone calls, alerts, notifications, and more,” a company representative wrote on its forum.

The Realme representatives also encouraged users to give their ideas and suggestions for how the Realme Island feature would look and work and if the company does like the feature, they will probably add the feature and how it works.

Whatever the case might be, Realme is going to be relying on user feedback for the feature, which does show that the company does not really have an original reason for implementing something close to a Dynamic Island on their future phones.

It is safe to say that we all expected Realme and other Android OEMs to go ahead and copy Dynamic Island as it was definitely the stand-out feature of the iPhone 14 Pro series. We just have to wait and see just how good the feature looks when it eventually and inevitably lands on Android phones.