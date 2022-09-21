Menu
Company

Dynamic Island is Already Coming to Android and It Will Get Worse

Furqan Shahid
Sep 21, 2022, 04:39 AM EDT
Dynamic Island is Already Coming to Android and We Are Not Surprised

For me, the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro series is the best selling point that the phones have. Even though it is largely a software feature, the way it expands and works as a control center is really good and if you are willing to have all your useful information available, you can just rely on Dynamic Island to get the job done.

A few days ago, we reported how the feature has already landed on an Android phone via a theme, and now, things are getting serious as Realme has decided to step in and make their own version of Dynamic Island, and well, it will also offer the same functionality as you get from Apple and we are not surprised.

Related StoryUzair Ghani
iOS 16.1 Beta 2 ‘Fixes’ the Battery Indicator

Realme Island Could EIther be a Hit or a Very Shameful Rip Off of Apple's Dynamic Island

Realme is currently getting feedback from users for something called "Realme Island."

“Can you imagine what if Realme UI added a software trick to turn the camera cutout into a multifunctional feature? The UI around the camera hole could morph into different shapes and sizes to display incoming phone calls, alerts, notifications, and more,” a company representative wrote on its forum.

The Realme representatives also encouraged users to give their ideas and suggestions for how the Realme Island feature would look and work and if the company does like the feature, they will probably add the feature and how it works.

Whatever the case might be, Realme is going to be relying on user feedback for the feature, which does show that the company does not really have an original reason for implementing something close to a Dynamic Island on their future phones.

It is safe to say that we all expected Realme and other Android OEMs to go ahead and copy Dynamic Island as it was definitely the stand-out feature of the iPhone 14 Pro series. We just have to wait and see just how good the feature looks when it eventually and inevitably lands on Android phones.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order