The Division Resurgence Live Test Up Tomorrow in Western Countries

Ubisoft announced that a Live Test for Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence will go up tomorrow in Western countries for users with Android devices. The Live Test will stay up until December 22nd, allowing participants to check out The Division Resurgence and share their feedback with the development team.

You can pre-register on Google Play for a chance to be selected; if not, don't worry, as the lack of an NDA probably means there'll be plenty of footage and impressions on The Division Resurgence appearing on the Web shortly.

Here's a list of the content participants can expect to find in the Live Test.

• Seven Main Missions

• 12 Side Missions

• Three classes to choose from at the start + one that is unlocked at level 15 (so four total)

• Four different open world activities

• Daily + Weekly quests

• Weekly targets

• Dark Zone

• Conflict mode (One map)

Last but not least, should you be selected, you can then find out if your Android mobile device is compatible thanks to the official list available on this page.

The Division Resurgence offers a whole new and independent campaign from Tom Clancy’s The Division 1 and Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, offering a new perspective on key story events. It takes place in a contemporary post-crisis America where a virus outbreak has created chaos and the collapse of the government. As an agent of the « Strategic Homeland Division » your mission is to restore order, to protect civilians against hostile factions, and to help them build a better future.

The acclaimed Division experience on mobile

Controls and user interface are specifically tailored to ensure a smooth experience on handheld devices. Enjoy a new entry of the acclaimed Third-Person Shooter RPG and original game modes set in an urban open-world.

A Whole new storyline

For newcomers and veterans, discover a new PVE campaign in The Division Resurgence. Be part of the legendary first wave of SHD agents and get a unique perspective of the events around The Division 1 & 2.

A vast open-world with high-quality graphics

Roam around an outstandingly detailed urban environment with stunning graphics. Explore the open-world in Solo or Coop, complete story missions, world activities and discover the new PVE missions.

Fight in PVP on mobile

Test your skills in the Domination Conflict mode for a pure competitive experience. Or enter the infamous Dark Zone, a unique PvPvE open world area. Alone or as a team, take down powerful enemies to reap high end gear & rewards before other players (or even team members) claim them from you!

Collect & upgrade tons of gears & weapons

Loot, craft, mod and upgrade your gear to fight your enemies. Customize your character with a wide arsenal at your fingertips!

Choose your specialization to fit your own playstyle

Level up and improve your skills to unlock new signature weapons and unique gadgets. Switch specialization and change your role anytime to try new abilities and find the best synergy with your friends.