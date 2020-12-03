The Division 2 will be receiving a patch that allows the game to render in 4K resolution at 60FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Developer Ubisoft Massive confirmed the upcoming next-gen improvements during yesterday’s State of the Game Twitch broadcast for the game. The next-gen patch will arrive alongside Title Update 12.1, which is scheduled for a release on February 2, 2021. Meanwhile, Ubisoft will be releasing Title Update 12 next week. This major update will introduce the Optimization Station, Summit Challenges, improvements to the Summit, the Global Event Shop, new gear, and various other improvements.

During the broadcast, the development team pointed out that the upcoming next-gen improvement isn’t an optimization patch for the next-gen consoles – it merely allows the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S to run The Division 2 in 4K resolution and 60FPS.

Following the stream, the news was also confirmed through Twitter by Ubisoft Massive content specialist '@rxlyaT'

The Division 2 will get an update to allow 4K 60 FPS on the new-gen consoles! Series S, Series X & PS5! — rxlyaT 🍂 (@rxlyaT) December 2, 2020

The Division 2 is available now across PC and consoles. The action-RPG was released back in March of 2019. The game's current update, title update 11, was released back in September of this year and introduced Season 3, the new 'Summit' PVE game mode, new gear, and more.