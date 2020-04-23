The Division 2 Free Trial Is Now Available On PC and Consoles

A new The Division 2 free trial has been released for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, giving players to try out the game for free.

The new free trial offers up to eight hours of playtime, with player level capped at 8. Clans and in-game store are not available, but all the other features of the full game are available in the trial. Progress made in the trial mode can also be carried over the full game.

The Division 2 has been released last year on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, with a Google Stadia version having been released last month. The game is an improvement over its predecessor in pretty much every way, as highlighted by Kai in his review.

In both terms of mechanics and gameplay, Tom Clancy's The Division 2 exceeds its predecessor in every way. The constant treadmill of being promised higher numbers on your gear never runs dry and there are more than enough side diversions throughout Washington DC to keep your inventory stocked with lots of high-end and exotic gear. While the constant fear of bugs and glitches mar an otherwise great experience, The Division 2 shows potential to be Ubisoft's best RPG in years.

The Division 2 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Stadia worldwide. The free trial version is only out on PC via the Epic Games Store and Uplay, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.