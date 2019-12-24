The Dell Alienware m17 Is $500 Off From The Usual $1674 On Dell’s Website

The Dell Alienware line is known for having its own unique look and the m17 is no exception. It is one of the few 17-inch laptops that offer performance along with a sleek design that has become a standard of Alienware. With the coupon code AFF575AW, you can get the Alienware m17 for $1099 rather than the usual $1674. The internals on the machine are very respectable and will handle the average gamers need, but a content creator should go for a more powerful machine which would inevitably be more expensive.

Great Features At A Reasonable Price Point

The Alienware m17 configuration that is on sale features a GTX 1660 Ti graphics. It features 16Gb of RAM at 2666MHz in two DIMMs which can probably be manual upgraded. It sports an i7 CPU which is reasonable for the price point and could power through the needs of most gamers. An outstanding cooling system featuring Cryo-Tech v2.0 thermal technology allows you to overclock your CPU, ensuring your system stays cool as the action heats up. The storage is a 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD along with a 1TB (+8GB SSHD) Hybrid Drive.

It is built with high-end industrial materials like magnesium alloy, one of the lightest structural metals in the world, the Alienware m17 is meticulously designed for performance-driven user experience. Magnesium alloy improves rigidity, steel ensures tactile comfort and copper in the thermal module keeps the graphics and processor cool.

The monitor is a 17.3" FHD (1920 x 1080) 60Hz IPS. It features a brightness of 300 nits which is respectable, and the color gamut is 73%. My only gripe with this is that it is 60Hz because we are a point in time where the standard is now 144Hz or even 240Hz on laptops. If it had a 144Hz screen, it would be even better than it already is for this price.

Overall, this laptop sports some pretty high-end components at a reasonable weight of 5.79 lbs. It features Alienware's signature design and the performance you come to expect from them. For a 17-inch laptop that is $500 off from its usual $1674, this is definitely a steal.

