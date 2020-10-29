The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes Is Revealed – Teaser Trailer Here

Today marks the launch of The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope and also the teaser trailer of the next in the series, The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes. Now, I've already completed the game a few times - I've had the fortune of playing it a little while, you can also read my review here. Put simply, I like the game, I really do. I wouldn't have given it 8.5/10 if I didn't.

My conclusion of the review was a simple one:

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope Review – A Tormented Trip

As I've said though, this is also the reveal of the teaser trailer, after the credits, for The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes. Seemingly set somewhere in the Arabian desert, this looks to be yet another horror-filled story where The Curator has you narrate a story that could potentially be a little more action-packed than previous TDP titles, particuarly as the protagonists appear to be soldiers.

Knowing the story beats that the first two The Dark Pictures Anthology titles have taken, I already have my suspicions about how this will at least end, or at least the theme behind it. I could be massively wrong, but I won't say anything now because anything I say now could easily be used as a spoiler for Little Hope. What I'll leave you with is a trailer for 2021's addition to the Supermassive Games horror-fest, The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes.